Australian to send 30 more military advisers to Afghanistan
CANBERRA, Australia — Australia announced on Monday it would send an additional 30 military advisers to train Afghan troops and expected other countries to increase their contributions to the restive Central Asian country.
"Their role will be to continue in the train, advise and assist roles," Payne told a Senate committee.
"We expect other partners to also enhance their contribution to the Resolute Support Mission," she added.
The NATO-led Resolute Support Mission is supported by 39 nations that contribute around 13,500 personnel. Its role is to train, advise and assist Afghan security forces and institutions.
Australian troops have been involved in Afghanistan since the U.S.-led invasion in 2001.