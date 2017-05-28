Government: Judge postpones trial of Chinese billionaire
NEW YORK — The trial of a Chinese billionaire charged in a United Nations bribery case will not begin Tuesday after all, prosecutors said Sunday.
U.S. District Judge Vernon S. Broderick agreed to the government's request to move the start of the trial of Ng Lap Seng to late June, prosecutors said in a letter responding to a
Ng, 68, has been living in a luxury Manhattan apartment under 24-hour guard under a $50 million bail agreement for the majority of time since his September 2015 arrest. He has pleaded not guilty to charges alleging he contributed a portion of over $1 million in bribes that reached a former U.N. General Assembly president several years ago. The judge has declined to ease bail conditions so Ng could spend more time outside his apartment.
Prosecutors say Ng joined a conspiracy to influence the United Nations because he hoped bribes would speed construction of a U.N. conference
In a letter to the judge Sunday,
But he complained that the last-minute request to delay the trial was "undermining Mr. Ng's important right to a speedy trial."
In response, the government said the
In his letter, Park also referenced a telephone conference in the case late Friday, saying Broderick had questioned why the government wanted a full month delay.
"When the court asked why the government needs such a long period of time, the government essentially described a bureaucratic system that required agency consent and the like," he wrote.