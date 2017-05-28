Norway demands return of funds from Palestinian Authority
A
A
Share via Email
HELSINKI — Norway is demanding that the Palestinian Authority reimburse it for funds donated to a women's
The Norwegian Foreign Ministry says the country "will not allow itself to be associated with institutions that take the names of terrorists."
Israeli Foreign Ministry officials applauded Norway's move and urged "the international community to check closely where the money that it invests in the Palestinian Authority goes."
The women's