Poland's PM attends first Mass celebrated by her son

WARSAW, Poland — Poland's Prime Minister Beata Szydlo has attended the first Roman Catholic Mass that her older son celebrated as priest.

Tymoteusz Szydlo celebrated the Mass on Sunday at the church in Przecieszyn (psheh-'TSHE-shin) where he was baptized as a child. The 25-year-old was ordained as a priest the day before.

The Catholic prime minister said she and her husband, Edward Szydlo, were "very happy and proud." The couple has a second son, Blazej.