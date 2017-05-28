Romania: 7 injured after cable cars apparently fail to brake
BUCHAREST, Romania — Authorities say seven people, including a tourist from Norway, were injured after two cable cars apparently suffered a brake failure in mountains in central Romania. Nobody was seriously hurt.
Sibiu county prefect Lucian Radu said the privately operated cable cars,
One accident occurred at an elevation of 1,200
Sibiu County Hospital spokesman Decebal Todarita says a Norwegian woman who suffered fractured ribs and a man with a fractured knee were hospitalized.
A 3-year-old boy was taken to the local pediatric hospital with a broken nose, while his 8-year-old sister was treated for bruising.
Mountain rescue workers evacuated more than 30 people from the area.