The Latest: 100 firefighters battle blaze in LA canyon

LOS ANGELES — The Latest on brush fires in California (all times local):

2:45 p.m.

More than 100 firefighters with air support are battling a growing brush fire in a Los Angeles canyon near a winding road with large homes.

The blaze burning Sunday in the Mandeville Canyon area above Brentwood is sending up a huge plume of smoke visible across much of the Los Angeles basin.

Flames have scorched more than 15 acres of dry brush and officials say residents should be prepared to evacuate. Crews are contending with rugged terrain and hot weather with light winds. There is no containment.

To the northeast, firefighters are making progress against a blaze burning away from foothill homes in the Lake View Terrace neighbourhood and into Angeles National Forest. That fire is 20 per cent contained and resources are being diverted from there to the Brentwood blaze.

1:25 p.m.

Ground crews getting help from water-dropping aircraft are battling two brush fires in Los Angeles.

A small blaze Sunday near large homes in the Mandeville Canyon area above Brentwood is sending up a huge plume of smoke visible for miles.

The fire has scorched about 4 acres of dry brush and officials say residents should be prepared to evacuate.

To the northeast, a 15-acre fire is burning away from foothill homes in the Lake View Terrace neighbourhood and into Angeles National Forest.