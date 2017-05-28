The Latest: BA says 'many' of its IT systems up and running
LONDON — The Latest on the IT failure at British Airways (all times local):
2:25 p.m.
British Airways says "many" of its IT systems are up and running, but
BA chief executive Alex Cruz says the airline is running a "near-full operation" at London's Gatwick Airport and plans to run all scheduled long-haul services from Heathrow on Sunday. But he says there will still be delays, as well as some
Passengers still face hours-long lines to check in, reclaim lost luggage or rebook flights at Terminal 5, BA's hub at Heathrow. Cruz said that to reduce overcrowding
In a video statement, Cruz apologized, saying "I know this has been a horrible time for customers."
8:40 a.m.
British Airways says it's continuing to work hard to resume a normal flight schedule at two London airports a day after a global IT failure crippled its services.
The airline says that it hopes to operate a "near normal schedule" at Gatwick and the "majority of services" from Heathrow on Sunday. BA
BA operates hundreds of flights from Heathrow and Gatwick on a typical day — and both are major hubs for worldwide travel.
The airline says it will refund or rebook customers affected by the IT failure, which BA officials believe was caused by a power-supply issue rather than a cyberattack.