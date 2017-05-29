11 migrants detained near Romania-Hungary border
BUCHAREST, Romania — Romanian border police say they have detained 11 Syrian and Iraqi migrants who are suspected of trying to illegally cross the border and reach the Schengen zone.
Police said in a statement Monday that a man with both Romanian and Hungarian citizenship is also being investigated for migrant smuggling.
The statement said that police noticed a car with Hungarian plates which stopped 500
There were five Syrian and Iraqi citizens, aged 23 to 32, and six minors aged 1 to 10 in the car,
They told border police they wanted to illegally cross the Romania-Hungary border to arrive in the visa-free Schengen zone. Hungary is a member of Schengen while Romania isn't.