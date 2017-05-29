Argentina's foreign minister Susana Malcorra resigns

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Argentina's Foreign Minister Susana Malcorra has resigned for personal reasons, President Mauricio Macri said on Monday.

Malcorra was named to the post in 2015 and was a key figure in Macri's strategy to repair relations with the United States after years of antagonism under his left-leaning predecessor, Cristina Fernandez. Malcorra previously had served as cabinet chief for U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon since 2012.

At a press conference at the presidential palace, Macri thanked Malcorra for her service and said that she will be moving to Madrid to be closer to her family. Cabinet Chief Marcos Pena said Malcorra will continue to provide advice to the government from her home in Spain.