Brazil's federal police worried about new justice minister

Brazil's President Michel Temer attends a meeting with airport operators at Planalto presidential palace in Brasilia, Brazil, Monday, May 29, 2017. Brazil's top prosecutor has opened investigations into the president for alleged obstruction of justice and passive corruption. Temer, then vice president, rose to the presidency a little over a year ago when President Dilma Rousseff was suspended and then removed for illegally managing the federal budget. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

SAO PAULO — The association of Brazil's federal police investigators is expressing concerns about how a newly picked justice minister will handle anti-corruption investigations.

Embattled Brazilian President Michel Temer on Sunday named a personal friend Torquato Jardim as the new justice minister. The appointment places Jardim at the head of the country's federal police.

The association of federal policemen said in a statement that Jardim's appointment was surprising and brings uncertainty at a moment Temer himself is under investigation for alleged obstruction of justice and corruption.

Jardim is Brazil's third justice minister in about a year. He has criticized federal police investigations and raids in the recent past.

Previous justice minister Osmar Serraglio had been under pressure to resign after being linked to a corruption investigation in the meat business.

