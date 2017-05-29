Brazil's federal police worried about new justice minister
SAO PAULO — The association of Brazil's federal police investigators is expressing concerns about how a newly picked justice minister will handle anti-corruption investigations.
Embattled Brazilian President Michel Temer on Sunday named a personal friend Torquato Jardim as the new justice minister. The appointment places Jardim at the head of the country's federal police.
The association of federal policemen said in a statement that Jardim's appointment was surprising and brings uncertainty at a moment Temer himself is under investigation for alleged obstruction of justice and corruption.
Jardim is Brazil's third justice minister in about a year. He has criticized federal police investigations and raids in the recent past.
Previous justice minister Osmar Serraglio had been under pressure to resign after being linked to a corruption investigation in the meat business.
