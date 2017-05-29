News / World

Tiger Woods arrested for DUI in Jupiter, Florida: Police

Tiger Woods has been charged with DUI after an early morning arrest in Jupiter, Florida.

JUPITER, Fla. - Police say golf great Tiger Woods has been arrested on a DUI charge in Florida.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says on its website that Woods was booked into a county jail around 7 a.m. Monday.

Jail records show Woods had been arrested by police in Jupiter. He was released just before 11 a.m. on his own recognizance. He has been charged under a Driving Under the Influence statute.

No other details were immediately available. Messages left for a Jupiter police spokeswoman were not immediately returned.

