Heavy rains drive tens of thousands from homes in Brazil
A
A
Share via Email
SAO PAULO — Heavy rains and flooding have driven tens of thousands of Brazilians from their homes in the country's northeast and caused at least four deaths.
The state of Pernambuco said in a statement Monday that it declared a state of emergency in 14 cities affected by heavy rains in recent days. More than 35,000 people have fled their homes as flood waters rose waist-high in some places. The government in the
The
President Michel Temer visited both states on Sunday to discuss the emergency response and promise federal support.