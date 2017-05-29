Heavy rains drive tens of thousands from homes in Brazil

SAO PAULO — Heavy rains and flooding have driven tens of thousands of Brazilians from their homes in the country's northeast and caused at least four deaths.

The state of Pernambuco said in a statement Monday that it declared a state of emergency in 14 cities affected by heavy rains in recent days. More than 35,000 people have fled their homes as flood waters rose waist-high in some places. The government in the neighbouring state of Alagoas said in a statement that more than 2,000 families have been forced from their homes and four people have died.