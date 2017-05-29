Indonesia police arrest 3 suspected militants after bombings
JAKARTA, Indonesia — Indonesian police say they have made more arrests of suspected militants following suicide bombings in Jakarta that killed three policemen.
Central Java Police spokesman Djarod Padakova said a man identified as Wahyudi was arrested early Monday in Sukoharjo district of West Java and another man was caught hours later in the
National police spokesman Setyo Wasisto said a third suspect was detained a day earlier in Cibubur, near Jakarta.
Authorities in Indonesia, the world's most populous Muslim-majority nation, have now arrested a total of six suspects since the May 24 attack which targeted police at a bus terminal in eastern Jakarta.
Three policemen and the two attackers were killed and 11 people, both police and civilians, were wounded.