Merkel spokesman: Germany still seeking stronger US ties

BERLIN — Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman says Berlin is still committed to strengthening trans-Atlantic relations after Merkel suggested Europe can no longer entirely rely on the U.S.

Merkel's comments Sunday came after a Group of Seven summit at which the Europeans couldn't reach agreement on climate change with President Donald Trump. She said: "The times in which we can fully count on others are somewhat over, as I have experienced in the past few days."

Merkel spokesman Steffen Seibert said Monday Merkel's comments stand for themselves but the German leader is "a convinced trans-Atlanticist." He said German-U.S. relations "are a strong pillar of our foreign and security policy, and Germany will continue working to strengthen these relations."