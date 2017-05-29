Moldova's Liberals quit ruling coalition after mayor arrest

BUCHAREST, Romania — Moldova's pro-European Liberal Party has quit the ruling coalition following the arrest of Chisinau's mayor, but it looks like the government can keep its majority.

The Liberal Party on Monday withdrew its three ministers, a deputy premier and politically-appointed managers of government agencies from the three-party coalition that was formed after the November 2014 parliamentary election.

The development came after Mayor Dorin Chirtoaca was put under house arrest Friday on suspicion of influence trafficking in a city parking contract.

He hasn't commented, but Liberal chairman Mihai Ghimpu called the arrest a political move, saying there was insufficient proof to detain him.