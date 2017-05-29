News / World

Philippines forces make gains in southern city under siege

A displaced resident of Marawi city swings her baby at an evacuation center in Saguiaran township, near the besieged city of Marawi, Lanao del Sur province Sunday, May 28, 2017 in southern Philippines. Tens of thousands of residents are now housed in different evacuation centers as government troops fight to wrest control of the southern city from Muslim militants linked to the Islamic State group. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez)

MARAWI, Philippines — Philippine forces say they now control most of a southern city where militants linked to the Islamic State group launched a bloody siege nearly a week ago.

Presidential Spokesman Ernesto Abella said Monday that only small areas of Marawi are under militants' control.

The crisis in Marawi, home to some 200,000 people, has grown increasingly dire as the militants show unexpected strength, fending off a military that has unleashed attack helicopters, armoured vehicles and scores of soldiers.

On Sunday, Philippine forces said they found corpses in the streets, including at least eight civilians who appeared to have been executed by militants.

The overall death toll neared 100.

