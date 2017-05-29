Police, air ambulance called as English zoo is evacuated

LONDON — Visitors at an English zoo have been evacuated after police and an air ambulance were called to deal with an incident.

Cambridgeshire Police said Monday the force responded to a call indicating that a "serious incident" was in progress at Hamerton Zoo, 80 miles (130 kilometres ) north of London.

Police said the public was not at risk and no animals had escaped but did not elaborate. The incident took place on a British holiday when children are off from school.

Witness Jeff Knott told Britain's Press Association the staff was very professional and the visitors departed the zoo "in a very calm manner — no running, shouting or anything similar."