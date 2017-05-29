Serbia adopts Remembrance Day for domestic violence victims

BELGRADE, Serbia — Serbia has introduced a Remembrance Day for women killed by their husbands or partners as part of efforts to curb domestic violence in the conservative Balkan country.

The government decided on Monday that May 18th will be dedicated each year to the victims of violence against women. The date was chosen because seven women were killed in just three days in May 2015.

Deputy Prime Minister Zorana Mihajlovic says "it will be a day when we will say out loud that violence against women must stop."

Mihajlovic says more than 330 women have been killed by husbands or partners in Serbia in the past decade.