South African ruling party backs scandal-tainted president

JOHANNESBURG — A leader of South Africa's ruling party says calls for the resignation of scandal-tainted President Jacob Zuma benefit opposition efforts to dislodge the party that has led the country since the end of white minority rule in 1994.

Gwede Mantashe, secretary general of the African National Congress, spoke on Monday about the need for party unity after some ANC members campaigned in vain for Zuma's ouster at a high-level meeting over the weekend.