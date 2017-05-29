The Latest: 1 hurt by driver firing AK-47 on Florida highway

MIAMI — The Latest on a shooting on a Florida highway (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

One person was injured when a man started firing an AK-47 while driving down a Florida highway.

In a statement from Miami-Dade Police, Detective Daniel Ferrin said two vehicles were struck by bullets after the 36-year-old suspect began shooting from his Toyota Corolla as he drove south on the Palmetto Expressway early Monday.

Ferrin said one victim drove himself to a hospital with a minor head injury due to debris from the shooting.

The suspect surrendered after crashing his car and exchanging gunfire with authorities. Officers from Miami-Dade Police, Doral Police and Florida Highway Patrol were involved in that shooting.

It wasn't immediately clear why the suspect started firing. Ferrin said charges were pending.

___

1:34 p.m.

