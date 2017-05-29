The Latest: Greece orders financial probe of refugee NGO
BUCHAREST, Romania — The Latest on Europe's response to the large numbers of migrants and refugees trying to reach the continent (all times local):
10:30 p.m.
Greek judicial authorities have ordered an investigation into allegations that staff at a European Union-funded NGO sexually exploited refugees and misused money intended for their welfare.
Immigration Minister Ioannis Mouzalas on Monday handed Supreme Court prosecutor Xeni Dimitriou a letter from the EU's top humanitarian aid official outlining the allegations.
The NGO allegedly involved was not publicly named, and no details on the claims were provided.
Dimitriou ordered a preliminary investigation by a financial crimes prosecutor.
The allegations were first made public this month by the EU commissioner for humanitarian aid and crisis management, Christos Stylianides.
Stylianides' office said in a May 16 statement that the commission is taking the allegations "very seriously" and will suspend funding to the NGO pending the investigation.
3:57 p.m.
Romanian border police say they have detained 11 Syrian and Iraqi migrants who are suspected of trying to illegally cross the border and reach the Schengen zone.
Police said in a statement Monday that a man with both Romanian and Hungarian citizenship is also being investigated for migrant smuggling.
The statement said that police noticed a car with Hungarian plates which stopped 500
There were five Syrian and Iraqi citizens, aged 23 to 32, and six minors aged 1 to 10 in the car,
They told border police they wanted to illegally cross the Romania-Hungary border to arrive in the visa-free Schengen zone. Hungary is a member of Schengen while Romania isn't.