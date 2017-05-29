The Latest: Texas House resumes after immigration protest

AUSTIN, Texas — The Latest on a protest at the Texas Capitol in Austin over a new law that compels local police to enforce federal immigration law (all times local):

11:15 a.m.

State troopers have cleared the Texas House's public gallery of protesters and lawmakers are resuming work on the floor.

A raucous protest involving several hundred chanting and cheering demonstrators, some of whom blew whistles, began about 40 minutes into Monday's final floor session. House leadership asked state troopers to clear the public gallery that rings the floor above the chamber and suspended the session.

Police fanned out and led small groups of protesters out into the hallway. The process took about 20 minutes, and protesters continued to chant their opposition to Texas' new anti-"sanctuary cities" law throughout.

Once all the protesters were gone, the House gaveled back in and lawmakers went back to largely ceremonial final-day duties.

Texas' tough new measure compels local police to enforce federal immigration law.

___

11 a.m.

Hundreds of protesters wearing red "lucha" or "fight" T-shirts and chanting their opposition to Texas' tough new anti-"sanctuary cities" law have forced the Texas House to interrupt its floor session.

About 40 minutes into the proceedings on the final day of the legislative session Monday, protesters began cheering and chanting from the gallery: "Here to stay!" and "Hey, hey, ho, ho SB4 has got to go!"

Some waved banners reading "See you in court!"

The House leadership stopped the session and asked state troopers to clear the gallery. The demonstration continued for several minutes as officers led people out of the chamber peacefully in small groups.

Texas recently approved SB4, which compels local police to enforce federal immigration law. Opponents have filed lawsuits.

___

10:20 a.m.

Immigrants from Arizona and elsewhere are urging grassroots resistance against Texas' recently passed crackdown on "sanctuary cities."

The Texas law is similar to a 2010 Arizona law that lets police inquire about a person's immigration status even during routine interactions such as traffic stops.

But as the group joins with local activists, their effort is coming too late for a small portion of foreign-born Texans who have already begun evacuating the state.

While their ranks are still too small to measure, a larger exodus — as has already happened in Arizona — could seriously impact Texas. The state has more than 1 million immigrants illegally in the country.