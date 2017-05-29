News / World

Venezuela opposition leader Capriles tear-gassed at protest

Protesters clash with riot police during a march towards the Ombudsman's Office in protest of President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, May 29, 2017. Protests against Maduro's government have left dozens dead in the last two months. The opposition wants immediate presidential elections and the liberation of political prisoners.(AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

Protesters clash with riot police during a march towards the Ombudsman's Office in protest of President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, May 29, 2017. Protests against Maduro's government have left dozens dead in the last two months. The opposition wants immediate presidential elections and the liberation of political prisoners.(AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

CARACAS, Venezuela — Venezuelan opposition leader Henrique Capriles has been tear-gassed during a protest in the capital.

The former presidential candidate was gassed Monday by soldiers who were trying to control an opposition protest that blocked a highway.

His bodyguards helped him get out of the scrum of protesters. Capriles says soldiers assaulted members of his team as they tried to move away from the crowd.

The demonstrators had been trying to make their way to a government office in the centre of Caracas, but were blocked by hundreds of soldiers in riot gear and armoured cars.

Such scenes have played out again and again during two months of near-daily protests by opponents of Venezuela's socialist government.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular