After Everest bodies return, climbers ask if risk acceptable

KATHMANDU, Nepal — The Indian man wept as a helicopter landed in Kathmandu carrying the body of his brother — one of hundreds of climbers who have died while attempting to climb Mount Everest.

The body had been left on the mountain for a year until last week, when a team of Sherpa climbers managed to recover it along with two others.

But the high-risk expedition has sparked heated debate in the mountaineering community about the morality of risking more lives to retrieve bodies from one of the most unforgiving places on Earth.