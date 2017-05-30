Amazon's stock tops $1,000 for the first time

NEW YORK — Amazon, the e-commerce giant that has changed how much of the world shops for books, toilet paper and TVs, hit a new milestone. Its stock topped $1,000 for the first time.

That price puts Amazon's market value at about $478 billion, double that of rival Wal-Mart and more than 15 times the size of Target.

And its four-digit stock price places it in rare company: Only four other U.S.-listed companies have shares that trade above $1,000.

Amazon.com Inc. has come a long way since its start in 1995, when it mostly sold books.