Amnesty says Egypt law threatens to annihilate rights groups

CAIRO — Rights group Amnesty International says a new law ratified by Egypt's president that imposes unprecedentedly harsh restrictions on NGOs could be "a death sentence" for human rights groups in the country.

In a Tuesday statement, it called the law, signed by President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi a day earlier, "a catastrophic blow for human rights groups working in Egypt."

The law comes as part of el-Sissi's wider crackdown on dissent since he rose to power in 2013, when he led a military overthrow of his Islamist predecessor Mohamed Morsi.