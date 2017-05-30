Coast Guard member charged with attacking woman in her home

MONTAUK, N.Y. — Authorities say a U.S. Coast Guard member attacked a 67-year-old New York woman while she slept in her Long Island home before passing out in her bed.

Police tell Newsday (http://nwsdy.li/2qAhunY ) that the woman was sleeping Saturday night when Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew Patrick McGee broke into her Montauk home, beat her and choked her.

She eventually escaped and alerted her husband, who was sleeping in another bedroom. He called police, and when officers arrived they found McGee sleeping in the victim's bloodied bed.

Police say McGee appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Attorney Brian DeSesa said his client does not remember what happened.

Coast Guard officials say McGee is assigned to the Montauk station. The charges against him include assault.

