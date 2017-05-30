Copenhagen's Little Mermaid statue doused with paint - again

COPENHAGEN — Danish police says Copenhagen's famed Little Mermaid statue was found doused with red paint Tuesday.

On the ground before the statue was written in the red "Denmark defend the whales of the Faeroe Islands." Danish media say that likely was a reference to the annual pilot whales drive in the North Atlantic islands during the summer months.

Islanders are allowed to drive herds of pilot whales into shallow waters, where they are stabbed to death. The meat and blubber eventually are shared.