Coroner: Airline pilot, wife OD'd on cocaine, carfentanil
CENTERVILLE, Ohio — An autopsy has confirmed that a Spirit Airlines pilot and his wife died of overdoses of cocaine and carfentanil (kahr-FEHN'-tuh-nihl).
The Montgomery County Coroner's Office on Tuesday confirmed the autopsy results in the deaths of 36-year-old Brian Halye (hah-LEE') and 34-year-old Courtney Halye. Police say the couple's four children found their bodies March 16 at their home in Centerville, about 50 miles (80
The deaths came about a week after Brian Halye's last flight. The Dayton Daily News reports the autopsy report doesn't indicate if the Halyes knew the cocaine contained carfentanil — a synthetic opioid 100 times stronger than fentanyl and 1,000 times more powerful than morphine. But the autopsy report does show that both Halyes took the drug by injection.
