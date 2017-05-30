Denmark extradites South Korean woman in corruption probe

COPENHAGEN — A South Korean woman wanted for questioning in connection with a major corruption probe in her home country was extradited Tuesday, Danish authorities said.

Denmark's top prosecution authority says Chung Yoo-ra, who dropped her opposition to extradition, left with officials from South Korea's justice department.

The 21-year-old was formally handed over to South Korean officials at the Copenhagen airport, where she boarded a plane for Amsterdam en route to Seoul, where she is expected Wednesday, according to the Korea Times.

Chung is the daughter of Choi Soon-sil, a longtime confidante and alleged co-conspirator of former South Korean President Park Geun-hye. Choi is currently jailed on suspicion of bribery and receiving favours from companies in return for manipulating government affairs.

Park was removed from office in March on allegations that she colluded with Choi.