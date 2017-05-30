Former NAACP head to run for governor of Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Former NAACP head Ben Jealous says he's running for governor of Maryland.

Jealous' campaign announced Tuesday that he will seek the Democratic nomination. The campaign says the candidate will formally make the announcement at a news conference in Baltimore on Wednesday morning.

In a statement released with the announcement, Jealous says he wants to build a future for Maryland "that harnesses our shared hopes and dreams." He also says he wants to make the dreams of former Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders a reality and protect former President Barack Obama's legacy. Jealous backed Sanders in last year's presidential election.

The 44-year-old Jealous was president of the Baltimore-based NAACP from 2008 to 2013.