Franken: 'Everything points to' collusion with Trump, Russia
NEW YORK — U.S. Sen. Al Franken says "everything points to" collusion between President Donald Trump's campaign and the Russians.
The Minnesota Democrat did not cite any evidence, but he offered an aggressive take on the investigations into the Republican president Tuesday night during an appearance in New York City with late-night comedy legend David Letterman.
Letterman pushed Franken for his "feeling" about Trump's connection to the Russians.
Franken responded that he believes "there was some
Franken says voters will learn the truth once a special counsel is done investigating.
The Minnesota senator's appearance was part of a media tour designed to promote his new political memoir.
