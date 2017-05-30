Hit or miss, missile defence test is a key milestone
WASHINGTON — Hit or miss, the Pentagon's attempt on Tuesday to shoot down a mock warhead over the Pacific Ocean marks an important milestone for an oft-criticized
Even if successful, the $244 million test will not confirm that the U.S. is capable of defending itself against an intercontinental-range missile fired by North Korea. Pyongyang also is understood to be moving closer to the capability of putting a nuclear warhead on such a missile.
The most recent intercept test, in June 2014, was successful, but the longer track record is spotty. Since the system was declared ready for potential combat use in 2004, only four of nine intercept attempts have been successful.
This is part of a continuous learning curve," said Navy Capt. Jeff Davis, a Pentagon spokesman.
"We improve and learn from each test, regardless of the outcome. That's the reason we conduct them," he said. "We look forward to understanding the results so we can continue to mature the system and stay ahead of the threat."
The Pentagon is still incorporating engineering upgrades to its missile interceptor, which has yet to be fully tested in realistic conditions. A test failure Tuesday would raise new questions about the defensive system but would be unlikely to compel the Pentagon to abandon plans to expand it.
North Korea says its nuclear and missile programs are a
North Korea's latest act Monday involved firing a short-range ballistic missile that landed in Japan's maritime economic zone.
In Tuesday's scheduled test, the Pentagon's Missile
If all goes as planned, a 5-foot-long "kill vehicle" released from atop the interceptor will zero in on the ICBM-like target's mock warhead outside Earth's atmosphere and obliterate it by sheer force of impact. The "kill vehicle" carries no explosives, either in testing or in actual combat.
The planned target is a custom-made missile meant to simulate an ICBM, meaning it will fly faster than missiles used in previous intercept tests, according to Christopher Johnson, the Missile
Officially known as the Ground-based Midcourse
While Tuesday's test wasn't designed with the expectation of an imminent North Korean missile threat, the military will closely look for progress toward the stated goal of being able to reliably shoot down a small number of ICBMs targeting the United States. The Pentagon is thirsting for a success story amid growing fears about North Korea's escalating capability.
Laura Grego, senior scientist at the Union of Concerned Scientists, which has criticized the missile
"Overall," she wrote in an analysis prior to the test, the military "is not even close to demonstrating that the system works in a real-world setting."
The interceptors are, in essence, the last line of U.S.
The Pentagon has other elements of missile