Justices side with Mexican immigrant in deportation case

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court is siding with a Mexican immigrant who faced deportation after he was convicted of having consensual sex with his underage girlfriend.

The justices ruled unanimously on Tuesday that while Juan Esquivel-Quintana committed a crime under California law, his conduct did not violate federal immigration law.

California law makes it a crime to have sex with anyone under 18 if the age difference is more than three years. That applied to Esquivel-Quintana, who had sex with his 16-year-old girlfriend before and after his 21st birthday.

But Esquivel-Quintana said his conduct would have been legal under federal law and the laws of 43 other states that are less strict.