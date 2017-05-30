Justices side with police in California shooting case

WASHINGTON — A unanimous Supreme Court has sided with sheriff's deputies in a legal dispute stemming from a shooting in which an innocent California couple was shot while the deputies searched for a wanted man.

The justices ruled Tuesday that a lower court should take another look at whether the deputies can be held liable for the shooting in a backyard shack.

Lower courts had ruled against the deputies and awarded $4 million in damages to the couple.

Deputies were searching for a wanted parolee when they entered the shack in Lancaster, north of Los Angeles. Seeing an armed man, they fired shots that seriously wounded him and his pregnant girlfriend.