Macedonia lawmakers set to back new government
SKOPJE, Macedonia — Lawmakers in Macedonia have begun a debate to confirm cabinet posts in a future
Parliament on Tuesday considered the 26 officials proposed as ministers by Social Democrat leader Zoran Zaev, who is set to take over as prime minister after a vote of confidence in his new government late Wednesday.
December elections produced a hung parliament, with Zaev's party coming second to rival conservatives.
Zaev eventually formed an alliance with two small ethnic Albanian parties, to control 62 seats in the 120-member parliament.
Speaking to lawmakers Tuesday, the 42-year-old leader said his government will be committed to "the economy, strong public institutions and (future membership of) the European Union and NATO."
