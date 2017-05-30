Man charged in Virginia officer's death denied bond

RICHMOND, Va. — A man accused of fatally shooting a Virginia State Police special agent has been denied bond.

Media outlets report that 27-year-old Travis Ball appeared via video teleconference for his arraignment Tuesday. Ball faces malicious wounding and firearm charges in connection with the shooting of Special Agent Michael Walter, who died Saturday.

Ball was appointed a public defender, who can request a bond hearing at a later date.

A vigil for the 45-year-old Walter was held Monday evening at the public housing complex in Virginia's capital city where the officer was fatally shot Friday.

Patricia Williford, president of the tenants' council, called Walter's slaying "senseless," saying it hurts to know he was killed while trying to help the community.