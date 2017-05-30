News / World

Man charged in Virginia officer's death denied bond

This photo provided by the Virginia State Police shows special Agent Michael T. Walter. Walter died Saturday, May 27, 2017 after being shot by a man sitting in a car in a Richmond public housing complex, police said. Travis A. Ball is being held without bond on charges that include malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Additional charges are pending. (Virginia State Police via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. — A man accused of fatally shooting a Virginia State Police special agent has been denied bond.

Media outlets report that 27-year-old Travis Ball appeared via video teleconference for his arraignment Tuesday. Ball faces malicious wounding and firearm charges in connection with the shooting of Special Agent Michael Walter, who died Saturday.

Ball was appointed a public defender, who can request a bond hearing at a later date.

A vigil for the 45-year-old Walter was held Monday evening at the public housing complex in Virginia's capital city where the officer was fatally shot Friday.

Patricia Williford, president of the tenants' council, called Walter's slaying "senseless," saying it hurts to know he was killed while trying to help the community.

Walter's funeral will be held at Powhatan High School on Saturday.

