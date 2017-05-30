Man sentenced to 40 years for killing Guatemalan journalist

MEXICO CITY — A court in Guatemala has sentenced a man to 40 years in prison for the 2016 killing of a television journalist.

Byron Felipe Morales was sentenced Tuesday for the killing. Other suspects in the shooting remain at large.

Journalist Victor Hugo Valdez Cardona was gunned down while walking with his grandson in the provincial city of Chiquimula. Valdez Cardona was a physician who worked as a TV host, and prosecutors believe the killing was linked to his work.