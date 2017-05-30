Manchester Victoria rail station reopens after suicide blast

LONDON — Manchester Victoria rail station has re-opened more than a week after an attacker detonated a bomb in a crowd leaving a concert, killing 22 and injuring dozens.

Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham and Transport Secretary Chris Grayling were among those to lay wreaths Tuesday at the station, which also suffered damage from the nearby blast. Burnham says the city has pulled together "through what has been our darkest week."

The return to a level of normalcy followed an emotional tribute Monday to attack victims. Hundreds stood in quiet contemplation at St Ann's Square — an impromptu memorial site for those killed and injured in the blast.