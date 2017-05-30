Mexican police chief killed in Jalisco state

MEXICO CITY — Gunmen have killed a police chief in the western Mexican state of Jalisco and wounded a woman who was travelling with him.

The Jalisco state's attorney's office says that the police chief of Huejuquilla El Alto was driving in a Ford Mustang downtown late Monday night when gunmen in multiple vehicles fired on the car. The woman received only a minor wound to her hand.

The statement Tuesday said authorities are investigating the motive. It did not name the victim.