Missing girl 'tells' her story on sheriff's Twitter feed
A
A
Share via Email
MIAMI — A Florida sheriff's office says it's getting some promising leads after devoting its Twitter feed to a true-crime story that's written as if it were narrated by an 8-year-old girl who disappeared 33 years ago.
Palm Beach County Sheriff's spokeswoman Therese Barbera said Tuesday the Memorial Day weekend campaign
Christy disappeared after leaving a small,
The sheriff's office posted about 50 tweets over three days, copying the idea from a campaign done by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.