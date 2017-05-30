National Guardsman killed, 3 injured in California training
FORT IRWIN, Calif. — One Mississippi National Guard member was killed and three others were injured during a training exercise in the California desert.
Investigators were trying to determine what caused the death and injuries Monday night at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, a remote facility 37 miles (60
A military helicopter flew the three injured soldiers to a hospital in Loma Linda, where they were in stable condition Tuesday. The names of all four are being withheld until 24 hours after their families are notified.
The members of the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team, based in Tupelo, Mississippi, were participating in a two-week-long training, which focused this week on
The troops were doing an
Lt. Col. Christian Patterson, spokesman of the Mississippi National Guard, said the exercise has been suspended for the unit that the four members belonged to but the rest of the Mississippi Guard troops will still participate. He said no further details would be released to avoid compromising the investigation.
The
"It's basically like a full deployment overseas except that it's in the California desert," Drylie said.
