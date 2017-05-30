Nigeria's Biafra separatist backers mark 50 years after war

ONITSHA, Nigeria — Members of Nigeria's Biafran separatist movement are marking 50 years after civil war saw more than one million people die trying to create a state for the Igbo people.

Residents in Onitsha in the southeast staged a "stay home" on Tuesday to reflect on the sacrifices of those who died fighting for the Biafran separatist state from 1967 to 1970.

Tuesday's action also was meant to disrupt economic activities in the commercial hub.

The Igbo are one of Nigeria's largest ethnic groups but remain largely marginalized in the country's politics.