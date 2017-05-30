Norwegian troops complete NATO deployment in Lithuania
VILNIUS, Lithuania — Lithuanian
At last year's NATO summit in Warsaw, Poland, the 28-member alliance decided to deploy forces in the countries bordering Russia and Belarus. The Baltic countries and Poland fear that after Russia's military involvement in Georgia and Ukraine, other former Soviet republics could be next.
The Norwegians on Tuesday joined NATO's enhanced Forward Presence Battalion Battlegroup that also includes German, Belgian and Dutch troops with tanks and