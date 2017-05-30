Philippines lawmakers want debate on martial law amid siege

MARAWI, Philippines — Lawmakers in the Philippines are calling for a public session of Congress to determine whether martial law is still necessary now that the military is taking control of a southern city from Islamic militants.

President Rodrigo Duterte imposed 60 days of martial law last week in the southern Philippines as the city of Marawi came under siege by militants linked to the Islamic State group. It was an unnerving move for many in the Philippines who lived through the rule of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos. Marcos declared martial law in 1972 and used it to maintain his grip on power for more than a decade.