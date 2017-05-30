Police: Man yelled racial slurs before machete attack
CLEARLAKE, Calif. — A California man is facing hate crime and other charges after police say he stabbed a black man with a machete after yelling racial slurs over the holiday weekend.
Police say the 34-year-old suspect, Anthony Hammond, went back into his apartment and an hours-long standoff began. He eventually came out of the apartment and was arrested.
In addition to a hate crime count, Hammond is charged with aggravated mayhem, battery and assault. He's being held on more than $1 million bond.
Attorney information for Hammond couldn't be located online.