Power problem leaves Long Island Rail Road trains stranded
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — The Long Island Rail Road says a power problem left two of its trains stranded in an East River tunnel for over an hour and resulted in other rush-hour delays.
LIRR conductors handed out drinking water Tuesday morning. Passengers aired their ire on Twitter.
NYC Transit cross-
Recent problems have plagued LIRR and New Jersey Transit commuters who use Penn Station.
Amtrak said last week that three tracks at a time will be closed as part of extensive repair work that's expected to inconvenience thousands of rail commuters this summer.