Power problem leaves Long Island Rail Road trains stranded

NEW YORK — The Long Island Rail Road says a power problem left two of its trains stranded in an East River tunnel for over an hour and resulted in other rush-hour delays.

LIRR conductors handed out drinking water Tuesday morning. Passengers aired their ire on Twitter.

NYC Transit cross- honoured fares on the "E'' and "7'' subway lines.

Recent problems have plagued LIRR and New Jersey Transit commuters who use Penn Station.