Retail-tainment: Don't call biggest US mall in Miami a mall

MIAMI — Call it retail-tainment. Just don't call American Dream Miami a mall.

Developers are proposing a massive 6 million-square-foot (557,000 square-meter) project on the edge of the Everglades in bustling South Florida that would dwarf any other shopping mecca in North America, including Minnesota's Mall of America.

Miami-Dade County officials could approve it this fall, despite criticism that it will worsen the region's already choking traffic problem and produce mostly low-paying jobs. And malls have been in decline as shoppers flock to the internet.