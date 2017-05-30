Reward upped to $25K for info about Yellowstone wolf death

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. — Yellowstone National Park is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information about the shooting death of a rare white wolf near Gardiner, Montana.

The wolf is believed to have been shot April 10 or 11. Wildlife managers euthanized the 12-year-old female wolf after hikers found it injured.

Park Superintendent Dan Wenk says due to an outpouring of donations the park established the Yellowstone Resources Rewards Fund. Up to $25,000 will pay the reward in the wolf shooting case. Any money left over will be used for future resource violation cases in the park.