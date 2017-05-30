Russian military plane crash kills 1, injures 5
MOSCOW — The Russian
The
The ministry said in a statement carried by Russian news agencies that the crash landing could have been caused by the failure of one of the plane's engines. It said the injured crew members have been hospitalized.
The Antonov An-26 is a twin-engined turboprop transport plane designed in the late 1960s in the Soviet Union. Large numbers have remained in service in Russia and many other countries around the world.